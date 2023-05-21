Succession Series Finale Sneak Peek Teases a Grand Showdown Between the Roy Siblings: 'It's Gonna Get Nasty'

Succession‘s endgame is upon us, and it’s still anybody’s guess who will come out on top.

HBO has released a sneak peek at next Sunday’s series finale (9/8c), and it sets the stage for a final showdown for control of Waystar between siblings Kendall, Roman and Shiv. The penultimate episode ended with Kendall and Roman preparing to go up against Shiv (who’s aligned herself with GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson) at a Waystar board meeting to decide the fate of the GoJo deal. (Read our full recap here.) And in the preview, we see a concerned Shiv walking into that board meeting as Matsson warns: “We’re gonna cut s–t close to the bone. We’re gonna get right f–king in there. It’s gonna get nasty.”

Even Kendall and Roman seem to be at odds in the finale, with Roman declaring, “Dad said it would be me” to take the reins at Waystar, with Kendall countering: “If we want to hold onto this company for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future… with a king.” (And we’re guessing he’s nominating himself for the throne.)

Also spotted in the preview: Shiv perhaps trying to mend fences with her estranged husband Tom (“I know that we’ve said the worst things… but I just wanted to get a few things straight”); Stewy making an appearance at the board meeting, along with Uncle Ewan; Connor and Willa laughing; the return of Caroline; and Matsson screaming in anger. Hmmm… does the Nordic tech bro not get his hands on Waystar after all?

