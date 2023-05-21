American Born Chinese: How to Stream the Graphic Novel Adaptation

Michelle Yeoh is truly doing everything everywhere all at once these days. Next up is American Born Chinese, which debuts Wednesday, May 24 on Disney+.

The adaptation of the hit graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang follows a mythological god (played by Yeoh) whose life becomes entangled with an average American teenager (played by Ben Wang). Also starring are two of Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once castmates, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Here’s what you need to know to stream the series.

How to Watch American Born Chinese on Streaming

All eight episodes will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, May 24 and will be available to anyone who subscribes to one of the family-friendly streamer’s subscription plans. Disney+ is also home to other series you might like, including The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and She-Hulk.

If you’re looking for more fare the whole family can enjoy, Disney+ offers the animated Marvel series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ also offers scores of other TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

$7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads



Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. If you sign up for the Duo Basic plan — which bundles Hulu and Disney+ with ads — by Saturday, May 27, you can pay just $4/month for three months. After three months, your subscription will return to its usual cost of $9.99/month. Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What Is American Born Chinese About?

American Born Chinese “tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life,” according to the official logline. “When he meets a new student (Jim Liu ) on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.”

WATCH AMERICAN BORN CHINESE TRAILER NOW:

