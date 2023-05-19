Football Legend Jim Brown Dead at 87

NFL legend Jim Brown, who is widely considered to be the greatest football player of all time, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 87. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

In a statement to TMZ, Brown’s wife, Monique Brown, said, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown — who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 — spent nine seasons (1957-1965) as a fullback for the Cleveland Browns. In 2002, he was named by The Sporting News as the greatest professional football player in history.

After retiring from the NFL, Brown returned to his acting roots, appearing in the films The Dirty Dozen, Any Given Sunday, The Running Man, Original Gangstas, Mars Attacks! and He Got Game. On the small screen, he guest starred in episodes of CHiPs, Knight Rider, The A-Team, T.J. Hooker, Living Single, Arli$$ and Soul Food.

Brown was also a commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championships from 1993-1996.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the Cleveland Browns said in a statement Friday. “We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”