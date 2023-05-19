Shazam! Fury of the Gods: How to Stream the DC Superhero Sequel

SHAZAM! You’ll soon be able to stream the superhero sequel film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Here’s what you need to know ahead of its release.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel), who upon reciting the magic word ‘SHAZAM!’ is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego (played by Zachary Levi). The movie, which hit theaters in March, makes its streaming debut on HBO Max (soon to be known as just Max) on Tuesday, May 23.

How to Watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Streaming

Starting May 23, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available to all who subscribe to Max. Once you subscribe, you’ll gain access to other movies in the DC Universe including Shazam!, Joker, Aquaman, The Suicide Squad, Justice League (and #TheSnyderCut) and more. As a subscriber you’ll also be able to stream HBO and Max original series including Harley Quinn, Titans, Peacemaker, Barry, Doom Patrol, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Somebody Somewhere, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Succession, Titans, Clone High, Love & Death, The Other Two and more.

($9.99/month; $15.99/month for HBO Max with no ads)



Max offers two different subscription tiers. For $9.99 per month, you can subscribe to a basic plan that offers the entire Max library with ads. Or, upgrade to $15.99/month subscription to watch ad-free and have the option to download titles for on-the-go viewing.

Max itself does not offer bundles, but the streaming platform can be added to other subscriptions for an additional monthly fee. If you subscribe to Hulu, you can add Max for an additional $14.99/month. If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can add Max for $15.99/month. For the same price, YouTube TV subscribers can add the streamer, too.

What Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

The film follows Billy Baston (Andi Mack‘s Asher Angel) as his story continues from the first installment, Shazam! The star-studded cast includes Zachary Levi (Chuck) as Shazam, Adam Brody (The O.C.) as Super Hero Freddy, Lucy Liu (Elementary) as Kalypso and Meagan Good (Harlem) as Super Hero Darla, among others. There’s also a “super” cameo from a major Justice League member….

