TVLine Items: Comedy Central Cancels Two, Daredevil Casting News and More

The laughs are over for two Comedy Central shows.

The animated series Tooning Out the News and the late-night talk show Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God, both of which were executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, have been cancelled at the cable network, our sister site Deadline reports.

Tooning Out the News ran for two seasons on CBS All Access before making the move to Comedy Central for Season 3, while Hell of a Week aired on the cabler for two seasons.

“The Emmy award-nominated Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News pushed the boundaries of satirical news and disrupted the late-night landscape with its outspoken animated anchors,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to Stephen Colbert, [executive producer] RJ Fried, the production team and the talented actors and animators for their unwavering partnership and dedication.”

Additionally, “we thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind [Hell of a Week] for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

* Disney+’s forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again series has tapped Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street) to recur in an undisclosed role, but Deadline reports that he is believed to be playing Cherry.

* Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) has joined Robert De Niro’s Netflix limited series Zero Day as an intense bureaucrat and loyalist of De Niro’s former U.S. President, per Deadline.

* This year’s National Memorial Day Concert, airing/streaming on PBS Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c and again co-hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, will feature appearances by Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dulé Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, Jo Dee Messina, The War And Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty, and Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

* HBO Max’s limited series Full Circle, from director/executive producer Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 13, followed by two installments weekly until the finale on Thursday, July 27. The drama follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder and Dennis Quaid, among others. Watch a teaser:

* Prime Video has released a trailer for the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, premiering with all four episodes on Friday, June 2:

