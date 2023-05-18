Nancy Drew Fights Her 'Yearning' for Ace in First Look at Final Season

You can actually feel the romantic tension in this photo.

When Nancy Drew returns to The CW for its final season on May 31 (8/7c), the titular sleuth remains unable to act on her feelings for Ace, lest she trigger a deadly curse. But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the premiere, appropriately titled “The Dilemma of the Lover’s Curse,” that won’t stop her from really, really wanting to act on those feelings.

“Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace,” according to the network’s official synopsis for the premiere. “But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace — whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too.”

Here’s what else we can expect from the show’s final season premiere: “Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen — or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living.”

Take a nice, long look at Nancy and Ace’s intimate moment above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. What are your hopes for the Drew Crew in Season 4?