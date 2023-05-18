Manifest Season 4: The End of Days Is Near in Full Trailer For Final Episodes — Plus, Is Zeke Back From the Dead?

“When we boarded [Flight] 828, we had no idea what a tortured, life-changing journey we were about to embark on,” Josh Dallas’ Ben Stone orates in the full trailer for Manifest’s 10 remaining Season 4 episodes, which land Friday, June 2 on Netflix.

The above sneak peek — unveiled on Thursday — teases end-of-the-world stakes as the 828ers struggle with answering enough Callings to save everyone before the Death Date arrives. The whole gang is back, including Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, Jared, Cal, Olive and… Zeke? As you’ll recall, Zeke sacrificed his life to save Cal in midseason finale, but his presence in the official preview is a welcome surprise.

In Season 4, Part 2, after Angelina unleashed a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers “face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry,” previews the official description.

“A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings,” the synopsis continues. “Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day.”

What do you hope to see in Manifest’s final episodes? Share your thoughts and predictions below.