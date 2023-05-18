Futurama Revival Premiere Date Set

You won’t have to wait until the 31st Century for new episodes of Futurama. You won’t even have to wait until the end of this summer. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Hulu on Thursday announced that the beloved animated series will return on Monday, July 24. Additionally, the streamer has dropped a teaser trailer, which you can watch above.

As previously reported, Hulu commissioned 20 new episodes of Futurama. The first revival season will consist of 10 episodes, to be doled out on a weekly basis.

Per Hulu, “new viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.”

Futurama, the story of a pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself for 1,000 years, originally aired for four seasons (1999-2003) on Fox. Five years after the show’s initial cancellation, Comedy Central brought it back for an additional three seasons (2008-2013). The voice ensemble consists of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

