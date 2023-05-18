Disney+, Hulu to Begin Disappearing Dozens of Shows From Their Libraries

Both Disney+ and Hulu will “pull an HBO Max” on Friday, May 26, and (not-so-)quietly remove dozens of shows from their respecting streaming libraries. What's New on Streaming During May

Disney’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, gave a heads-up on the library edit during the company’s recent Q1 earnings call, saying, “We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge” — or, write-off — “of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.”

It is unclear at this time where the excised titles might wind up. Many of those lost to HBO Max’s own purge landed on FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services such as Tubi and Roku.

Beyond the Friday, May 26 removal of titles including Willow, Big Shot, Dollface and others listed below (via Vulture), Disney is also looking to better curate its production of streaming content.

“As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth. And we’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”

DISNEY+ Shows Being Removed

Be Our Chef

Big Shot

Cheaper by the Dozen

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

The Making Of Willow

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s MPower

The Mighty Ducks

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Stargirl (2020 movie)

Stuntman

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

HULU Shows Being Removed

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

The Hot Zone

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Pistol

The Premise

Rosaline

The Quest

Y: The Last Man

What show do you now plan to quickly binge this weekend before Disney+/Hulu “disappears” it?