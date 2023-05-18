Disney+, Hulu to Begin Disappearing Dozens of Shows From Their Libraries

Both Disney+ and Hulu will “pull an HBO Max” on Friday, May 26, and (not-so-)quietly remove dozens of shows from their respecting streaming libraries.
Disney’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, gave a heads-up on the library edit during the company’s recent Q1 earnings call, saying, “We will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge” — or, write-off — “of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.”
It is unclear at this time where the excised titles might wind up. Many of those lost to HBO Max’s own purge landed on FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services such as Tubi and Roku.
Beyond the Friday, May 26 removal of titles including Willow, Big Shot, Dollface and others listed below (via Vulture), Disney is also looking to better curate its production of streaming content.
“As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said, “we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth. And we’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”
DISNEY+ Shows Being Removed
Be Our Chef
Big Shot
Cheaper by the Dozen
Diary of a Future President
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Howard
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
Just Beyond
Magic Camp
The Making Of Willow
Marvel’s Hero Project
Marvel’s MPower
The Mighty Ducks
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The One and Only Ivan
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
The Real Right Stuff
Rogue Trip
Stargirl (2020 movie)
Stuntman
Timmy Failure
Turner & Hooch
Weird But True!
Willow
Wolfgang
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
HULU Shows Being Removed
Best in Dough
Best in Snow
Dollface
Everything’s Trash
The Hot Zone
Little Demon
Love in the Time of Corona
Maggie
Pistol
The Premise
Rosaline
The Quest
Y: The Last Man
