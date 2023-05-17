Ratings: Jeopardy! Masters, FBI Lead Tuesday; Lone Star Steady With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters dominated Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI easily copped the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Watch: What's on the Bubble?

ABC | Jeop! Masters (with 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Judge Steve Harvey (2.5 mil/0.3) dropped a few eyeballs but was steady in the demo vs. its season opener.

CBS | FBI (6.3 mil/0.4) was steady, International (5.3 mil/0.4) rose in the demo and Most Wanted (4.9 mil/0.3) added viewers, all ahead of next Tuesday’s season finales.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star was steady with its two-hour finale, which averaged 3.25 mil, a 0.4 rating and a TVLine reader grade of “A”; read post mortem.

NBC | Leading out of reruns, The Wall (1.7 mil/0.2) and Weakest Link (1.7 mil/0.2) both dipped to season lows.

