Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Plays King Arthur in MGM+'s The Winter King — See First Photos and Get Release Date

Iain De Caestecker is going from Marvel comics to an even more legendary tale of adventure.

The Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum stars as the future King Arthur in the MGM+ historical epic The Winter King, which has landed a 10-episode series order, TVLine has learned. The Winter King will premiere Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9/8c.

Based on the Warlord Chronicles book series by Bernard Cornwell, The Winter King “is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting,” according to the official synopsis. “The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.”

De Caestecker plays Arthur Pendragon, who would go on to become the legendary King Arthur. (The actor played engineering whiz Fitz on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for the first six seasons, with a limited role in the seventh and final season.) Jordan Alexandra (Bridgerton) co-stars as Guinevere, with Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie) as Merlin. The supporting cast includes Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as High King Uther, Ellie James (I May Destroy You) as Nimue and Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes) as Derfel. Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) serves as lead director and executive producer.

Scroll down to see more first-look photos from The Winter King, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.





