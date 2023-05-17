The Joe Schmo Show Reboot Coming to TBS Next Year — Watch Trailer

The Joe Schmo Show is back… and more clueless than ever.

TBS has announced a reimagined version of the infamous prank show, set to premiere next year, TVLine has learned. In the new version, an unsuspecting guy named Ben thinks he’s a contestant on a new reality series called The Goat, while every other contestant is actually an improv comedian pretending to be a reality TV contestant. (They even got So You Think You Can Dance‘s Cat Deeley to host the fake show!) Of course, wild hi-jinks ensue, and Ben starts to wonder if what he’s seeing is too crazy to be believed. Spoiler alert: It is.

The Joe Schmo Show previously ran for three seasons on Spike, which has since been rebranded as Paramount Network. Season 1 aired in 2003, with Season 2 following in 2004. After a lengthy hiatus, Spike brought the series back for Season 3 in 2013. That seemed to be the end for Joe Schmo, but prank TV shows are having a moment right now with the surprise success of Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty.

“When The Joe Schmo Show launched 20 years ago, it was ahead of its time,” Turner Networks president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “In rebooting this classic for a modern, savvy audience, it gives us the opportunity to comment on the often absurd and hilarious tropes of reality television in ways our viewers will love.”

