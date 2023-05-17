Physical to End With Season 3

The Physical evidence is indisputable: Apple TV+’s Rose Byrne-led dark comedy is ending.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the series’ 10-episode third season — which will debut on Aug. 2 — will be its swan song.

“We are so grateful to Apple… and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” said Byrne and series creator/writer/EP Annie Weisman in a statement. “With this final season, Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

Added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+: “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

As previously reported, erstwhile New Girl Zooey Deschanel is joining Season 3 as a new rival to Byrne’s Sheila. She’ll play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry. The character’s arrival was first teased in Physical‘s Season 2 finale.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news of Physical‘s imminent end.