General Hospital Star's DUI Arrest Is What Led to Sudden Recast (Report)

A week after Haley Pullos announced that she was temporarily stepping away from General Hospital due to an “automobile accident,” new information is painting a different picture of her exit.

According to a new report from TMZ, the April 29 accident — in which Pullos’ car jumped over a Pasadena freeway barrier into oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision with another car — ended with the actress being arrested for felony DUI at the hospital. Edibles and mini bottles of tequila were reportedly found in her car by police, who determined that Pullos had been driving under the influence.

While Pullos is away from Port Charles, Holiday Mia Kriegel (pictured here), whose small-screen credits include roles on CBS’ Bull and TNT’s Animal Kingdom, will fill in as Molly. Kriegel will make her first appearance during the week of May 22.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Pullos said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest on May 11. “I will be back as soon as possible!”

An ABC rep declined to comment. Your thoughts on General Hospital‘s temporary (but maybe not-so temporary) Molly recast? Drop ’em in a comment below.