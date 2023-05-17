Drag Race All Stars 8 Sneak Peek: Kahanna Montrese Confronts the Queens Who Tried to Send Her Home

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 have gotten along well enough so far, but as the season’s third hour approaches, tensions are beginning to rise.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode picks up moments after Naysha Lopez’s elimination, with the queens returning to the Werk Room to unwind — or in the case of Kahanna Montrese, to get further wound up.

“So, who the hell picked my lipstick?” she asks after discovering that three queens picked her (vs. the seven who picked Naysha).

Jessica Wild is the first to speak up, explaining, “As a Puerto Rican, I can’t have her lipstick. I can’t.” But Kahanna isn’t about to let her off so easily, replying, “I get that you were close, but it doesn’t make sense to me. My track record proves that I’m here to fight and I’m here to win.”

Jessica stands her ground, telling Kahanna, “I love you, but I’m feeling good that I chose her to stay. I don’t regret it.” As she says in a confessional, “I can tell that Kahanna’s a little bit upset with me, but I’m going to vote the way I want. I don’t need anybody telling me how to vote.”

Mrs. Kasha Davis then reveals herself as the other queen who chose Kahanna’s lipstick, but the whole conversation feels like another Monica Beverly Hillz pity party. And I don’t like those.

“Naysha was so desperate to stay,” she says. “I was more emotionally swayed by the passion behind Naysha’s plea. I just saw the devastation and I reacted emotionally.”

Episode 3 and the girls are already fighting about votes? This should a very entertaining season, indeed. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the first 10 minutes of “The Supermarket Ball,” then drop a comment with your thoughts on the competition so far.