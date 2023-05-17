Blue Bloods Season Finale Sneak Peek: Jackie's Back! With a Proposal....

Jennifer Esposito returns to CBS’ Blue Bloods this Friday for the Season 13 finale, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Jackie Curatola’s reunion with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg).

Esposito was a mainstay on the family drama/procedural for its first two seasons, then exited early in Season 3 (last appearing in the Nov 9, 2012 episode).

What brings back Jackie after so extended an absence?

In the episode “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” after another person is murdered with all the earmarks of serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker (who was played in a February episode by Mather Zickel), Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) team up with Danny’s former partner — now a Chief of Police — to find out who is behind the slayings.

Press play above to see Danny’s initial reaction to the idea of partnering again with Jackie on this new case.

Elsewhere in the finale (airing Friday at 10/9c), Eddie and Jamie’s investigation into a repeat offender leads them to learn that Erin recently prosecuted him for a harassment charge, while Frank — with help from Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) — once again goes up against the mayor after Chase announces he’s empowering the NYPD to take EDP and homeless people off the street.

Sami Gayle and Tony Terraciano also put in an appearance in the season finale, as Erin’s daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle, and Danny’s eldest son, Jack. Gayle was a steady presence during the show’s first 10 seasons, but has only recurred since then, last appearing Dec. 8, 2020; Terraciano was last seen in the Season 12 premiere.

