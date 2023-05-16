Ratings: Jeopardy! Masters, NCIS Lead Monday; 9-1-1 Steady With Fox Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s largest audience. Cancel Watch! What Is Still on the Bubble?

ABC | Jeopardy! Masters (with 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was steady week-to-week. Airing an hour later, American Idol (2.6 mil/0.3, read recap) fell to all kinds of lows with a recap episode.

FOX | ABC-bound 9-1-1 (4.1 mil/0.5 rating, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was steady with its final Fox outing.

NBC | The Voice (5.4 mil/0.5, read recap) and How Many Times Must I Tell You? That Is My Jam! (2.2 mil/0.3) were both steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (4.8 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo. Bobishola (4.3 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.4 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with Hawaii looking at its best audience since April 11.

THE CW | All American (400K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”) with its season finale slipped to its second-smallest audience of the season.

