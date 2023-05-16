Kardashians Gets Supersized Renewal From Hulu Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Hulu is giving you more of The Kardashians than you can possibly keep up with.

The streamer on Tuesday announced that it has renewed the famous family’s latest docuseries for 20 additional episodes (aka two more seasons, as both of the show’s previous seasons have consisted of 10 episodes apiece).

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday, May 25. Here’s what to expect, according to Hulu’s official logline: “The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

A follow-up to E!’s long-running Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hulu’s The Kardashians follows the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim, Kris, Khloé and Kourtney also serve as executive producers, alongside Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and showrunner Danielle King.

The show’s first season (2022) gave Hulu its most-watched premiere in the streamer’s history 16-year history, and is reportedly remains Hulu’s most-watched unscripted series.

Will you be streaming the new season of The Kardashians next week? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Hulu’s 20-episode order below.