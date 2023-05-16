The Flash Video: Grant Gustin Celebrates Original Cast Members — The Legend, the Genius and More

What becomes a “legend” most? Grant Gustin answers that question in the course of celebrating one particular castmate from The Flash in the new TVLine video above.

During Gustin’s visit to TVLine’s New York office, we carved out a minute to have the front man for the long-running Arrowverse series, which airs its series finale on Wednesday, May 24, say a few words about those who were with him on Day 1, Episode 1 — and all of whom stuck with the show for at least seven of its nine seasons, if not the whole shebang.

Who did Gustin hail as no less than a “legend”? Who was the “class clown”? Who proved again and again to be no less than a “genius”? Who was the “mom” who knows how to handle anything? And whose “strength,” and ability to pack a punch with their performance, wows Gustin to this day?

Press play above to hear how Gustin best regards co-stars Candice Patton (who plays Iris), Danielle Panabaker (Khione et al), Jesse L. Martin (who has been recurring this final season as Joe), and former castmates Carlos Valdes (who played Cisco) and Tom Cavanagh (who has played… many roles).

Gustin had previously raved about original cast member Rick Cosnett in our first video, seen below; plus, Cosnett left after Season 1.

VIDEO: GRANT GUSTIN CHEERS RICK COSNETT’S RETURN