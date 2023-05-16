TVLine Items: ESPN's Serena Williams Docuseries, Joe Pickett Trailer and More

Game, set, match!

Tennis champion Serena Williams will be the subject of ESPN’s next In the Arena docuseries, it was announced on Tuesday at the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation.

In the Arena: Serena Williams will provide “the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life,” per the official release. The program promises to explore both Williams’ on-court achievements, like her many Grand Slam wins, and her “cultural impact with dramatic personal challenges.” Williams will also produce the series through her Nine Two Six Productions.

The network previously aired Man in the Arena: Tom Brady in November 2021.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will return as hosts for the 57th Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC.

* HBO’s Painting With John will debut its six-episode third season on Friday, June 2 at 11/10c.

* Onyx Collective and the UK’s Channel 4 have picked up the drama Queenie, starring Dionne Brown as Queenie Jenkins, “a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild.” The series, based on Candice Carty-Williams’ novel, will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Joe Pickett Season 2, premiering with its first two episodes on Sunday, June 4:

* The full trailer for Netflix’s Extraction 2 movie sequel (releasing Friday, June 16) recaps Tyler’s (Chris Hemsworth) “return from the dead” and previews his new mission:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?