Nancy Drew Faces Ghosts, Demons and a Love Triangle in Final-Season Trailer

If the just-released trailer for Nancy Drew‘s fourth and final season is any indication, our girl is in way over her red head this time.

According to The CW, “Season 4 begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen — or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living.”

As always, though, the Drew Crew’s supernatural shenanigans are only half of the drama. In the romance department, “Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace — whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too.”

Nancy Drew’s final season kicks off on Wednesday, May 31 (8/7c) with “The Dilemma of the Lover’s Curse.” Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at what’s in store for the Drew Crew, then drop a comment with your hopes for the characters’ endings below.