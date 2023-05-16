Loki Season 2 and Echo Get Release Dates — Which Will Be a Binge Drop?

Marvel fans have two series to look forward to this fall via Disney+.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon, as part of Disney’s Upfront presentation, that Loki Season 2 will premiere Friday, Oct, 6, while the Hawkeye spinoff Echo will debut Wednesday, Nov. 29. MCU TV Shows, Ranked

The wrinkle is that — in a first for one of Disney+’s Marvel series — Echo will get a binge release, with all episodes dropping at once.

Loki Season 2 will pick up after the events of the MCU series’ Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) sent the universe into chaos by stabbing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — the Kang variant who created the TVA to protect the Sacred Timeline — in the heart. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as a result was transported to the TVA HQ of an alternate timeline in which he and Sylvie never teamed up.

The entire Loki Season 1 cast will be back, including Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes). Additionally, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) will fill new Season 2 roles.

Echo, meanwhile, tells the origin story of Maya Lopez aka “Echo” (played again by Hawkeye‘s Alaqua Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up to the ex-Tracksuit Mafia leader in her hometown. In the standalone series, Maya must “face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

The confirmed cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio (as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

