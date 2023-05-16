Daytime Emmys Postponed, Latest Casualty of Writers' Strike

The milestone 50th Daytime Emmys are the latest awards show to be thrown into limbo amid the Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 2. Daytime Emmys: Full List of Nominees

The in-person Daytime Emmys ceremony was set to be held at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 16, and air on CBS/stream on Paramount+. But in a statement, Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said, “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16, on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike.

“In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the June 11 Tony Awards would not air on CBS as planned, after the Writers Guild of America denied a waiver for the show to air. The WGA has since announced that because the producers of the Tony Awards have agreed to alter this year’s ceremony to conform with specific requests from the WGA, the guild will not picket the show. It now appears that show will go on, unscripted but with Ariana DeBose still hosting in some capacity.

Heading into this year’s Daytime Emmys, ABC’s General Hospital leads the soap opera pack with 19 total nominations, including for Outstanding Daytime Drama and 11 total acting nominees. CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful in turn amassed 14 total nods, closely followed by CBS’ The Young and the Restless (with 13) and NBC/Peacock’s Days of Our Lives (10).

Among non-soaps programming, The Kelly Clarkson Show leads with 11 total nominations, including for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Host.