Ratings: East New York Steady With Series Finale, Season Earns 'A' Grade

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s largest audience. Cancellation Watch: What's on the Bubble?

ABC | AFV (with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was up week-to-week, while Idol (5.5 mil/0.8, read recap) dropped some eyeballs but was steady in the demo. Superstar: Liz Taylor drew 2.7 mil/0.3.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.4 mil/0.4), The Equalizer slipped to its second-smallest audience (5.8 mil) and hit a demo low (0.3). East New York wrapped its run with 4.6 million viewers (down 8%) and a fourth straight 0.3 rating; TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A.” NCIS: Los Angeles (4.1 mil/0.3) was steady in the demo for a seventh straight week, leading into next week’s series finale, Part 2 — airing an hour earlier, at 9/8c!

NBC | The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.1) hit and tied series lows.

FOX | The Simpsons did 740K/0.2, followed by The Great North (580K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (700K/0.2) and Housebroken (500K/0.1).

