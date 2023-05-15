×

Ratings: East New York Steady With Series Finale, Season Earns 'A' Grade

By /

East New York Finale Cancelled
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s largest audience.

ABC | AFV (with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was up week-to-week, while Idol (5.5 mil/0.8, read recap) dropped some eyeballs but was steady in the demo. Superstar: Liz Taylor drew 2.7 mil/0.3.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.4 mil/0.4), The Equalizer slipped to its second-smallest audience (5.8 mil) and hit a demo low (0.3). East New York wrapped its run with 4.6 million viewers (down 8%) and a fourth straight 0.3 rating; TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A.” NCIS: Los Angeles (4.1 mil/0.3) was steady in the demo for a seventh straight week, leading into next week’s series finale, Part 2 — airing an hour earlier, at 9/8c!

NBC | The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.1) hit and tied series lows.

FOX | The Simpsons did 740K/0.2, followed by The Great North (580K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (700K/0.2) and Housebroken (500K/0.1).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

Add a Comment
TAGS: ,
GET MORE: TV Ratings
x
ad
 