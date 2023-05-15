Swagger Season 2 Trailer: Are Jace's Prospects About to Get Derailed?

In Season 2 of Swagger, everything is at stake for Jace and his teammates.

On Monday, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the second season of its sports drama based on NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, which premieres Friday, June 23.

In Season 2, which will release a new episode every Friday, we meet “Jace (Isaiah Hill), Phil (Solomon Irama), Nick (Jason Rivera), Musa (Caleel Harris), Drew (James Bingham) and Royale (Ozie Nzeribe) as they are entering their senior year of high school,” according to the official synopsis. “All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly White institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students.”

The prep school’s basketball program hasn’t been competitive — until the athletic director acquires the Swagger players and the program undergoes an instant transformation. But, “with winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship” while an accusation of violence against the players threatens it all.

In addition to Hill, Irama, Rivera, Harris, Bingham and Nzeribe, other stars reprising their roles include O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Ike Edwards, Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go) as Jenna Carson, Quvenzhané Wallis (Black-ish) as Crystal Jarrett, Tristan Mack Wilds (90210) as Alonso Powers, Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) as Meg Bailey, Christina Jackson (Outsiders) as Tonya Edwards, James Bingham as Drew Murphy and Sean Baker as Naim Rahaim. New additions Orlando Jones (American Gods, Sleepy Hollow) and Shannon Brown (Empire) will appear alongside the returning stars.

Swagger is executive produced by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. Bythewood also serves as creator, showrunner and director.

Watch the trailer above