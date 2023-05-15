Real Housewives' Girls Trip Reunites Ramona, Sonja and More RHONY Legends — See Who's Joining Them

The RHONY OGs are back — and they’re taking another vacation together.

Season 5 of Peacock’s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip will serve as a Real Housewives of New York City reunion, with fan favorites Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley all returning. (In fact, the season has been dubbed RHONY Legacy.) Joining them are memorable RHONY alums Kelly Killoren Bensimon (Seasons 2-4) and Kristen Taekman (Season 6).

The ladies will “jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure of a lifetime,” according to the official description, staying in the same house on Saline Beach where the RHONY cast stayed in Season 5. (You know, where Luann may or may not have had a dalliance with a Jack Sparrow-looking pirate dude.) A premiere date for the RHONY Legacy season of Girls Trip will be set at a later date; the previously announced Season 4 debuts later this year.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York City is rebooting itself with an all-new cast for the upcoming Season 14. The new-look RHONY, with six new cast members, premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

