TVLine Items: NFL Game on Peacock, S.W.A.T. Seasons Hit Netflix and More

It’s game time on Peacock.

An NFL Wild Card playoff game will stream exclusively on the streamer this season, airing in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, the league announced on Monday. This will be the first NFL playoff game ever to be available exclusively on a streaming service.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game,” Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, said in a statement. “As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says ‘must-have’ programming more than live NFL games. With the regular-season schedule revealed last week and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

* Seasons 1 through 5 of CBS’ S.W.A.T. will begin streaming on Netflix this Wednesday, May 17. (Currently, Paramount+ only streams the current season, and Hulu has Seasons 1-3.)

* Netflix has renewed the survival competition series Outlast for Season 2.

* Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the action-adventure film based on the board game and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Tuesday, May 16.

* Watch a teaser for Dark Winds Season 2, premiering this July on AMC and AMC+:

