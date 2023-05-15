Based On a True Story: Kaley Cuoco Is Obsessed With True-Crime Podcasts in Peacock Series Trailer — Watch

What do a realtor, tennis player and plumber have in common? They’re all obsessed with murder, of course.

On Monday, Peacock unveiled a trailer for its upcoming series Based On a True Story starring Kaley Cuoco, which will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, June 8.

The dark comedic thriller from executive producers Craig Rosenberg (The Boys) and Jason Bateman (Ozark) follows “a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime,” according to the official logline.

Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as Ava Bartlett, alongside Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) and Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes), who play Nathan Bartlett and Matt Pierce, respectively. The cast also includes Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather) as Tory, Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) as Chloe and Priscilla Quintana (Good Trouble) as Ruby.

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America,” Rosenberg, who also serves as showrunner, creator and writer, said about his inspiration for the series in April. “Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.”

He added: “I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.”

