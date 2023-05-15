Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Two Rival Services — Find Out When

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will make a doubly-large splash when it begins streaming next month. What's Streaming in May on Disney+ and Others

Coming off of a historic, months-long theatrical run during which it became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide (by amassing nearly $2.32 billion at the box office) and earned four Academy Award nominations (including for Best Picture), the lonnnng-in-the-making Avatar sequel is set to begin streaming Wednesday, June 7 — on Disney+ as well as on what will by then be known simply as Max.

Update: Both Disney+ and Max subscribers will also have access to bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film (which came out in December 2009), Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure” — all against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the blockbuster stars Sam Worthington (as Jake), Zoe Saldaña (as Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (as Kiri), Stephen Lang (as Miles Quaritch), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari) and Kate Winslet (Ronal), plus newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

Are you ready to dive into The Way of Water at home? Is your telly up to the task? My 20-inch Sylvania is stoked!