Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From The Little Mermaid Live on American Idol — Watch and Grade It

Charles and Camilla who? Sunday’s annual Disney Night episode of American Idol included a visit from actual royalty — Princess Ariel!

Ahead of the May 26 release of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie, star Halle Bailey took to the Idol stage for a live performance of “Part of Your World,” her character’s signature ballad about longing to experience life as a human.

The Little Mermaid’s cast also includes Javier Bardem as notorious human hater King Triton; Daveed Diggs as neurotic crab Sebastian; Awkwafina as diving bird/hoarding enabler Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the extremely realistic Flounder; Jonah Hauer-King as fairest-in-the-land Prince Eric; and Melissa McCarthy as the true hero of the story, the one and only sea-witch Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is the latest in a series of live-action adaptations of classic animated Disney movies to hit theaters over the years. Previous big-screen remakes include 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Up next is 2024’s Snow White — starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as the the titular princess and the Evil Queen — with Hercules, Lilo & Stitch, Moana and more also currently in the works.

