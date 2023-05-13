Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s SmackDown topped Friday in the demo while CBS’ Blue Bloods barely outdrew Fire Country and ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters to claim the night’s biggest audience. CancelWatch: What's On and Off on the Bubble?

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) was steady.

CBS | SWAT (4.4 mil/0.3), the Max Thieriot-directed Fire Country (4.98 mil/0.3) and Blue Bloods (5.2 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo yet all dipped to at least season lows in audience.

ABC | Jeopardy! Masters (4.96 mil/0.4) was down a tick in the demo from previous airings but drew a markedly larger crowd than the latest Shark Tank.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (530K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (400K/0.1) both added viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.