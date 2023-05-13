Netflix's Heartstopper Among Second Wave of GLAAD Media Award Winners

The second wave of the 34th annual GLAAD Media Award winners was announced on Saturday night in New York City, with Netflix’s Heartstopper winning for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action.

The LGBTQ+ romance series based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic, which follows the love stories of teenage BFFs-turned-boyfriends Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring and their peers, received rave reviews upon its release in 2022. The second season premieres on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Other notable winners included Fire Island and Anything’s Possible, which tied for Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV; We’re Here, which won Outstanding Reality Series; and The Problem with Jon Stewart for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode. Plus, Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award and Jonathan Van Ness received the Vito Russo Award during the ceremony hosted by actor Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows).

Below is the complete winners list for all 18 categories that were unveiled at the New York event, followed by the winners for 15 other categories which were previously announced at the Los Angeles ceremony in March.

New York Ceremony GLAAD Media Award Winners

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV: Fire Island and Anything’s Possible (TIE)

Outstanding Reality Series: We’re Here

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall”

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated: Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production: A Strange Loop

Outstanding Video Game: “Apex Legends” (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV in the Deep South,” In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “PRIDE | To Be Seen,” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special: “The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day,” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (TIME)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Blog: Mombian

Outstanding Podcast: “TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones” (TransLash Media) and “Sibling Rivalry” (Studio71) (TIE)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)

Winners Previously Announced at the Los Angeles Ceremony

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition: Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Artist: Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz” Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras” (Univision)