Drag Race All Stars Revives a Rivalry — And We Need to Talk About Jimbo

The second episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 presented the queens with a comedy challenge, but the lip sync that followed was no laughing matter.

In fact, very little about this episode was a laughing matter. Acting challenges in this franchise are extremely hit or miss, and this Saturday Night Live-inspired sketch comedy show was a miss for me. Not only did the jokes forget to RSVP to the script, but one sketch basically tricked us into watching a commercial for Michelle Visage’s book. That’s not the kind of reading I want from Drag Race, thank you.

Jimbo, however, remained True North, Strong and Fierce, as she spun that script into gold and earned her well-deserved first win of the season. She also went full Jimbo on the runway, interpreting the “Net Gala” category as a futuristic influencer. An internet gal. A ‘net gal! The brilliance of this queen truly knows no limits.

And now that I’ve showered Jimbo with praise, it’s time to turn on the cold water — what was that lip sync?! RuPaul surprised the Canadian queen by pitting her against Pangina Heals, who famously chose to send Jimbo home during Drag Race: UK vs the World. Staged or not, this had the potential to be a fierce face-off. It was not that.

Taking her role as assassin very seriously, Pangina acted, dropped and occasionally spread along to Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop,” whereas Jimbo opted for a more literal interpretation of the song’s title, bopping around the stage like Rachel Green at a college party. Jimbo was entertaining, don’t get me wrong, but Jimbo also doesn’t have to do very much just to be entertaining. It’s baked into her essence.

Watch the lip sync below and judge for yourself:

A foregone conclusion, Pangina was declared the winner, rolling that $10,000 prize over to next week’s tip, which is now a whopping $30,000.

Pangina then revealed which of the bottom queens — Kahanna Montrese or Naysha Lopez — the group chose to send home. That queen… was Naysha.

What did you think of All Stars 8 Episode 2? Did the right queen go home? And were you hoping for more from that Jimbo-Pangina showdown? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.