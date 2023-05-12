×

NBC's Password Revival Renewed for Season 2 — Though There's a Catch....

“The password is…. renewal.” (Or, “re-NEWWWWW-al,” if you want to say it as creepy as the Password revival’s off-screen announcer guy.)

NBC has (finally) ordered a second season of its revival of the classic game show Password, eight months after its solid summertime 2022 run.

The “catch” is that due to the WGA strike — and with executive producer/panelist Jimmy Fallon not wanting to cross a picket line — production on Season 2, which was originally penciled in to start soon, is for the time being postponed, Deadline reports.

Password Season 1 averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), ranking No. 2 in both measures among all of NBC’s summer 2022 programming (trailing only America’s Got Talent).

And in total audience, Password ranked No. 4 amongst all of last summer’s broadcast-TV fare, behind AGT and ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud and nipping at the heels of CBS’ venerable Big Brother.

TVLine readers gave the Password revival premiere an average grade of “B-,” with 75 percent planning to keep watching.

Kicking off last August with a two-night premiere, NBC’s Password update saw Fallon and a second celebrity pair up with contestants over two games each episode, with Keke Palmer serving as host. The celeb line-up for NBC’s revival featured Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor, among others, while some of the contestants were “legacy” players from 1980s versions of Password.

