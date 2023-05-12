Lockwood & Co. Cancelled at Netflix

It’s one and done for Lockwood & Co. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Netflix has cancelled the Jonathan Stroud adaptation after a single season, Variety reports. All eight episodes dropped Jan. 27.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that Lockwood & Co. will not be returning for a second [season],” production company Complete Fiction said in a statement to Variety. “Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it. Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production and release of Lockwood & Co. has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life.”

The supernatural detective thriller took place “in a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural,” according to the official logline. Newcomer Cameron Chapman played the titular Anthony Lockwood, “a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past,” while Bad Education‘s Ali Hadji-Heshmati co-starred as his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George Karim. Rounding out the renegade trio was Bridgerton‘s Ruby Stokes as the “supremely gifted” Lucy Carlyle.

TVLine's Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation.