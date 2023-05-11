Ratings: #OneChicago Trio Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, with CNN’s Town Hall drawing away 3.1 million total viewers in the 8 o’clock hour, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo while NBC’s Chicago Fire cooked up the night’s largest audience. The Broadcast TV Shows On the Bubble!

CBS | Survivor (with 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, read recap) dipped, but the recently cancelled True Lies (2 mil/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (5.3 mil/0.4) and Fire (5.8 mil/0.4) both slipped to series lows across the board, while P.D. (4.8 mil/0.4) merely tied lows.

THE CW | The Flash (410K/0.1) and Riverdale (200K/0.0) both slipped to new audience lows.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.4 mil/0.5) was rock steady, whereas Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 mil/0.2) dipped in the demo.

ABC | Jeopardy! Masters (5.3 mil/0.5) matched its Tuesday numbers, and was followed by Celeb Wheel (4.6 mil/0.4) and The Game Show Show (2.7 mil/0.3).

