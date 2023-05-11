Titans Series Finale Recap: The Super Friends We Made Along the Way

“Titans Forever” was the title of Titans‘ series finale, now streaming on HBO Max. But in the end, were all of the team members able to walk away from their final fight alive?

The grand finale opened with the team trying to get down to the temple, but stymied by a sealed door. Rachel “transported” herself down to see Sebastian, who had already lobbed the ancient horn into a pool of blood to summon their father Trigon. Rachel appeared just as Trigon was assuring Sebastian that, yes, they would rule the world “together,” but Rachel called out their lying dad. Sebastian assured Rachel that he needed just one thing from Trigon — his heart, which Sebastian proceeded to skewer out of pop’s chest.

As Trigon collapsed, Sebastian invited Rachel to rule with her brother, but she declined. A bit irked, Sebastian proceeded to squeeze Dad’s ticker over his head and drink the oozing blood. He then charged at Rachel to dispatch with her, only to realize she was just an astral projection.

When Rachel reported back that Conner is…. was?… not looking good there in the temple, the team raced down, but Brother Blood was gone. They lugged Conner to the RV, where Dick gave him a shot of Red-K (that STAR Labs had developed, but never used, in case Kal-El took a turn for the worse), but it had no immediate effect on Conners’ vitals. The team tracked Brother Blood to a government black site used for the storing of biological weapons, and a suited-up Tim/Robin joined them there. But when Brother Blood showed up and the team launched an attack, they realized that they, too, had been duped by an illusion.

Luckily, Bernard, who is recuperating in the STAR Labs med bay, noticed on the security cams that Sebastian was in their lobby, turning everyone into a blood-oozing mess. Dick and Bernard realized where Brother Blood must be headed, which required some truth-telling to the team: On the top floor of STAR Labs is a top-secret project called the Icarus Gate, which has the (untested) ability to generate a wormhole through which anything can pass/travel. Thing is, it requires a massive power source to operate — the equivalent of 10,089 Earth suns.

Or, as much as one Tamaranean can generate.

The Titans arrive at STAR Labs and make tracks for the Icarus Gate, but soon realize that Kory has split off on her own — her mind seemingly controlled by Brother Blood. She snaps out of it once facing the Icarus Gate, after which Brother Blood details for her his plan to send Earth through the gate on a collision course with Tamaran. He also taunts her into unleashing her blue light on him, since the instant she does it will power the gate to full capacity.

As the Titans (including Gar-as-tiger) square off against a platoon of guards outside the Icarus room, Blood straps Kory into a machine that will forcibly extract the blue light energy from her. When the Titans finally breach the room, Dick goes toe-to-toe with Blood… Rachel tries (but struggles) to free Kory… and Bernard remotely guides Gar and Tim on how to unplug some big-ass cables that control the gate’s targeting system. Eventually, while channeling memories of all their time together, Rachel with her mind meld is able to wake Kory, who then frees herself from the manacles. Alas, Gar and Tim have been waylaid by gravitational pulls wreaking havoc on the room, and Blood has gained the upper hand on Dick.

“You can’t beat me!” bellows Blood.

“No,” says Dick, looking past Blood. “But he can.”

Cue the return of a very much alive Conner, who last we saw was on the RV’s exam table, getting his hand licked by Krypton.

Conner uses his heat vision and a super punch to lob Blood into a far wall, where the baddies appears to get BBQ’d pretty good. Dick says it’s now just a matter of using the gate to send Blood “to the other side of the universe,” but Kory notes that he would just find his way back. Stronger.

“I’m sorry, but it’s time. There’s always an end,” she tells Dick, indicating her plan to sacrifice herself in the name of destroying Blood once and for all. She scoops up and flies off with Blood, and the rest of the team races to the terrace outside in time to see her rise to the skies… and explode, in a cosmic burst.

But just as a few team members start to shed tears… and after we get a flashback to a festive, past Christmas tree-trimming for the whole gang… a rumble in the sky signals Kory’s return inside a fiery bubble and looking as supercharged as ever. And Dick does what he absolutely should have done, by welcoming her back with a long kiss or two….

The epilogue takes place at a dinner at a swanky rooftop bar — a reservation for all six (plus Krypto) that we had seen Dick make days in advance. There, we learn of everyone’s plans for the future. Gar has business left to do, in the Red; Rachel has enrolled at Bludhaven University; Tim is going to split his time as Robin between Gotham and Metropolis, where Bernard lives; and Conner is going to at long last spend quality time with Superman, to finally get those flying lessons.

And Dick and Kory? They seem headed for the happiest of ever afters. In fact, as they stroll away from the team dinner, Dick reminds her of how Sebastian once said that if a human and a Tamaranean ever had a kid, it’d be “unstoppable.” So, “Maybe we should get on that,” he says with a smile.

A luminous Kory, blushing, responds, “Let me buy you a drink first. One step at a time!”

What did you think of Titans‘ series finale? Was it… super?