TVLine Items: iCarly Season 3 Premiere, The Full Monty Series Trailer and More

iCarly wants out of the Friend Zone in a newly released trailer for Season 3, premiering Thursday, June 1 on Paramount+ with its first two episodes.

In the revival’s upcoming season, “adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome,” reads the official synopsis.

Speaking of #Creddie, the above trailer hints at plenty of love triangle drama and a major romantic development for the pair.

* Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will permanently co-anchor GMA3 with Dr. Jen Ashton as chief health and medical correspondent.

* BET+ will offer a cheaper, ad-supported tier dubbed BET+ Essential for $5.99/month, starting June 25 at 9 am PT, ahead of the BET Awards that evening, our sister site Variety reports.

* FX’s The Full Monty follow-up series will premiere Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes. Watch a trailer:

* Watch a trailer for the second and final season of Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, premiering Friday, June 9 on Netflix:

