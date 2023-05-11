Grantchester Season 8 Set for July Premiere on PBS — Watch Trailer

PBS is plotting a summer return to the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. What's New on Netflix, Disney+ and More

Season 8 of the British police drama will arrive Stateside on Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c, it was announced Thursday. The public broadcaster also released a trailer, which you can watch above.

Meanwhile, the logline for Season 8 reads as follows:

“Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

Returning for Season 8 are Robson Green (as DI Geordie Keating), Tom Brittney (as Reverend Will Davenport), Charlotte Ritchie (as Bonnie), Tessa Peake Jones (as Mrs. C), Al Weaver (as Leonard Finch), Kacey Ainsworth (as Cathy Keating), Oliver Dimsdale (as Daniel Marlowe) and Nick Brimble (as Jack Chapman). Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy), Jeff Rawle (Doc Martin) and Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience) guest-star.

“It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age,” Green said in a previous statement. “Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Added Brittney: “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another [season] of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

Will you be tuning in for Season 8 of Grantchester this summer? Sound off in Comments.