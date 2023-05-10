Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Takes Over for Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — How'd She Do?

Vanna White yielded the power of the puzzle board to a new co-host on Wednesday, albeit temporarily, for a taste of life on the other side of the wheel.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season finale counted White among its contestants, marking her second time getting to play the iconic game; she previously competed in a 1997 episode pegged to April Fool’s Day. Her stiff competition came in the form of Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

So, who filled in for White during this twice-in-a-lifetime occasion? None other than Pat Sajak‘s daughter Maggie Sajak, whom diehard fans already know intimately as the show’s social media correspondent.

Prior to the episode’s broadcast, Maggie posted a preview clip to her Instagram account in which she said, “I hope to make Vanna proud.” (Considering Maggie has basically grown up on the Wheel of Fortune set, something tells us that White would be proud either way.)

Though this was a first for the show’s Celebrity edition, it wasn’t technically Maggie’s first time controlling the puzzle board. White filled in for Sajak in 2019 while he recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, during which time Maggie served as a temporarily replacement for White.

For an even more in-depth understanding of who Maggie is at the core of her being, please enjoy this very serious pre-show interview she conducted… with herself:

If you missed Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, fear not, because it will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu and On Demand. For those who caught it, were you thrown for a loop by everyone being in different positions? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Maggie’s hosting, White’s strategy and anything else from this serious shake-up.