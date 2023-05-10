The Voice: There's Only One Possible Winner of Season 23… or Is There?

Talk about a no-brainer! Often, as we head into the Semi-Finals of The Voice, we can’t quite guess who will win. But in Season 23? Pfft. It’s as plain as the cowboy hat on NOIVAS’ head.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and rookie coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan each have strong performers in the Top 8. Yes, we could grumble about a couple of contestants that we wish were still in the competition. (Lookin’ at you, Team Niall’s Michael B. and Team Chance’s Kala Banham.) But, complaints notwithstanding, the lineup for the Semi-Finals is pretty damn good.

Yet that changes… nothing. Team Niall’s baby-faced Ryley Tate Wilson generates a big audience reaction. Team Chance’s Sorelle is always pep-perfect. Team Kelly’s Holly Brand delivers vocals that are as flawless as her makeup. And none of them come even close to commanding the stage the way that NOIVAS does. Not only does he sing like a man possessed, but his presence is so electric, he comes off not like a wannabe but an already-is.

Plus, there’s no way that Blake’s fans aren’t going to ensure that he gets a 10th win in this, his final season in a red swivel chair. It’s the only fitting ending to his incredible run as the show’s GOAT. And though his country singer Grace West is good — like, really good — she lacks the “OMG!” factor that might allow her to pull off an upset.

As we head into the live Semi-Finals (Monday at 8/7c on NBC), vote below for the singer you think will win — and the one you want to win.