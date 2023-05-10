TVLine Items: Righteous Gemstones Return, Schwarzenegger Doc and More

The Righteous Gemstones are rolling into this summer with the HBO comedy’s two-episode Season 3 premiere on Sunday, June 18 at 10/9c.

The upcoming run, consisting of nine episodes total, “tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work,” reads the official synopsis. “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

Press PLAY above to watch a teaser for the new season.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of the Canadian drama Family Law, starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, will air on The CW this summer.

* Comedy Central has renewed the animated comedy Digman!, co-created by Andy Samberg, for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 finale tonight, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the three-part documentary Arnold, chronicling the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger and premiering Wednesday, June 7:

