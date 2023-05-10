Muppets Mayhem Answers Every Question You Never Knew You Had About Dr. Teeth's Band — Grade It!

After decades of hard rocking (and even harder rolling), Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are finally putting out their first studio album. Can you picture that?

The premise of Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem — as laid out in the first of 10 episodes, all of which are now available to stream — is simple. A plucky young record executive named Nora (Lilly Singh) needs to save her dying label, so she reaches out to the one contracted group who has yet to actually record the album they promised. That band, naturally, turns out to be Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. And because the label doesn’t accept “groove” as payment (sorry, Janice!), the band is forced to buckle down and start recording.

This is easier said than done, of course, as Nora soon becomes very aware of why the group decided to call itself the Electric Mayhem — it’s accurate. Following a string of shenanigans, including the band accidentally giving the wrong house a psychedelic makeover, Nora is ready to throw in the towel. And that’s after just one episode!

Fittingly, it’s the band’s crowd-pleasing over of John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me” that ultimately convinces Nora to do as the song suggests, coupled with a little encouragement from the Electric Mayhem’s No. 1 fan Moog (Tahj Mowry).

What follows is a nine-episode roller coaster of music, madness and more celebrity cameos than you could shake Animal’s drumsticks at. The series also expands the lore of the Electric Mayhem, including the introduction of Dr. Teeth’s father — Gerald Teeth, Sr.

Honestly, the whole thing feels like the answer to a question we didn’t know we had. But if you’re looking for appearances from major Muppets like Kermit and Miss Piggy, you’ve come to the wrong show.

Are you a fan of the Muppets’ latest streaming venture, or are you not picking up what the Electric Mayhem is putting down? Grade Episode 1 below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series.