How to Watch the Streaming-Only Academy of Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music is holding its 58th annual awards show this Thursday, May 11, to be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The show will stream live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Here’s how to watch the streaming-only event.

How to Watch the ACM Awards on Streaming

The ACM Awards will stream Thursday, May 11 at 8/7 c on Prime Video; prior to the big event, the red carpet pre-show (hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith and Kelly Sutton) will stream live on TVLine at 7 pm.

Once you sign up for Prime Video, you will also have access to original series including Daisy Jones & the Six, Citadel, The Power, The Boys, Bosch, Carnival Row, Harlem and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

You can stream Prime Video titles by either purchasing a Prime Video subscription on its own, or purchasing an Amazon Prime membership. If you are only interested in streaming TV shows and movies, you can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month and cancel anytime. If you would like to stream Prime Video titles and also enjoy other benefits including free shipping for Amazon products, access to millions of songs on the Amazon Music catalog (with ad-free streaming) and unlimited photo storage, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month. You can also save by subscribing to an annual plan costing $139/year.

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more. Prime Video has got you covered as a one-stop shop for all things TV and movie.

Here are but a few of this year’s ACM Award nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

