The Crowded Room: Tom Holland Is Amanda Seyfried's No. 1 Suspect in New Apple TV+ Thriller — Watch Trailer

Amanda Seyfried is on a puzzling new case in her upcoming limited series, and Tom Holland is the unfortunate soul caught in her crosshairs.

Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller The Crowded Room (which debuts Friday, June 9 with three episodes; new installments will then drop weekly on Fridays) “follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979,” according to the official description. “Told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

In the trailer (embedded above), Danny becomes the prime suspect in a number of missing persons and possible murder cases, as we see Rya grilling him about missing details that only add to her suspicions. Her colleagues say he’s hiding something, and the blank spots in his memory aren’t helping him much either.

Joining Holland and Seyfried for all of the twists and turns are Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Sasha Lane (Conversations With Friends), Will Chase (Nashville) and Lior Raz (Fauda) along with guest stars Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery), Christopher Abbott (Girls), Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) and Zachary Golinger (Barry).

The Crowded Room is created and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), with Holland, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer on board as additional EPs. Kornel Mundruczo directs several episodes (including the pilot) and executive produces.

Will you be entering The Crowded Room? See some new photos below, then let us know if you’ll be watching by dropping some comments.