Animal Control Renewed for Season 2

Animal Control isn't done horsing around. Fox has renewed the Joel McHale-led comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Season to date, Animal Control is averaging 2.25 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), Out of the eight comedies that Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (right behind The Simpsons) and ties for No. 4 in the demo.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement Wednesday. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, [executive producers] Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill — not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

The single-camera comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. McHale plays Frank, “an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans… not so much.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Michael Rowland (as Fred “Shred” Taylor), Vella Lovell (as Emily Price), Ravi Patel (as Amit Patel) and Grace Palmer (as Victoria Sands).

Fox previously handed renewals to 9-1-1: Lone Star (for Season 5), Accused (for Season 2), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (for Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), The Cleaning Lady (for Season 3), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23), The Great North (for Season 4) and The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36). Still awaiting word on its fate is fellow comedy Welcome to Flatch (which wrapped Season 2 in February).

Not returning to Fox for the 2023-24 broadcast season are 9-1-1 (which is moving to ABC for Season 7), Call Me Kat (cancelled after Season 3), Fantasy Island (cancelled after Season 2), Monarch (cancelled after Season 1) and The Resident (cancelled after Season 6).

Are you looking forward to Season 2?