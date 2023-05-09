Ratings: Fantasy Island Steady With Finale, Jeopardy! Masters Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters premiere led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s largest audience. What Broadcast Shows Are on the Bubble?

ABC | Jeopardy! Masters debuted to 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, besting any Monday American Idol audience this season and matching the singing show in the demo; read recap/vote on the Daily Double twist.

NBC | The Voice (5.3 mil/0.5, read recap) ticked up in the demo week-to-week, while Did I Stutter? That Is My Jam, Sir! (2.4 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped in the demo. On-the-bubble Fantasy Island added some eyeballs (rising to 1.8 mil) while posting its 12th 0.2 rating in 13 episodes.

CBS | The Neighborhood (4.7 mil/0.4) and Bobishola (4.3 mil/0.3) both dipped in the demo, while NCIS (6.5 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | All American (470K/0.1) was up 15% viewers.

