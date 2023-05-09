Jack Ryan's 6-Episode Final Season Gets June Release Date

John Krasinski will begin his fourth and final mission as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Friday, June 30 — just six months after Prime Video released the action drama’s third season. The 20 Best TV Shows Based on a Book!

Two episodes will drop each week, through July 14.

In Season 4, Jack Ryan (played by Krasinski) is on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. Now serving as the CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, he uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.

As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home, and testing Ryan’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

The Season 4 cast also includes Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller.

Joining the cast for the farewell run, meanwhile, are Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa (Hunters) as Chao Fah.

Want scoop on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.