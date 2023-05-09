The Big D: Cancelled Dating Show Moves From TBS to USA Network, Lands New Premiere Date

As it turns out, USA Network really wants The Big D.

The cabler has picked up the dating competition series after it was scrapped at TBS last year, TVLine has learned.

The Big D is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 14, at 10/9c, following the return of Temptation Island. Hosted by Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the series follows recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise, with one catch: Their exes are along for the journey.

Over the course of a few weeks, 10 divorced couples will stay in a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees — and that includes their ex. The group will participate in revealing relationship “EX-ercises” designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating.

In each episode, one person “who isn’t relationship material” will be eliminated.

The Big D was previously shelved at TBS just weeks ahead of its proposed debut last July. “We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS/TNT rep told our sister site Deadline at the time. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

Additionally, USA Network has ordered an as-yet-untitled unscripted project, which is billed as a “new immersive experiment that reflects modern social dynamics in a 2.0 house reality series.”

Are you ready for The Big D? Sound off below.