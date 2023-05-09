TVLine Items: Final Never Have I Ever Trailer, The Outlaws Renewed and More

Wait, Paxton Hall-Yoshida is back at Sherman Oaks High?!

In a newly released trailer for Never Have I Ever‘s fourth and final season, Devi is just as surprised as we are to see her former beau in the school’s hallways given that he graduated in the Season 3 finale. Plus, things are quite awkward between Devi and Ben after having “done the deed,” so it’s just all-around weird on campus when it comes to Devi and her many love interests. And of course, there’s also a new guy (played by Love, Victor‘s Michael Cimino) catching Devi’s lusty eye.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview. Never Have I Ever‘s 10-episode final season drops Thursday, June 8.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video and BBC One have renewed Stephen Merchant’s comedy thriller The Outlaws for Season 3.

* All eight episodes of the first part of Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to stream on Peacock starting Thursday, May 25. (Season 5B will air on Paramount Network sometime in November.)

* This year’s Peabody Award winners include Abbott Elementary (ABC), Andor (Disney+), Atlanta (FX), Bad Sisters (Apple TV+), Better Call Saul (AMC), Los Espookys (HBO Max), Mo (Netflix), Pachinko (Apple TV+), Severance (Apple TV+) and We’re Here (HBO Max).

* Now titled Barney’s World, Mattel’s CG-animated relaunch of the Barney franchise will debut in 2024 as part of Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito block, with episodes also available to stream on Max.

* Special holiday episode of Letterkenny, celebrating the May long weekend, will debut on Friday, May 19 on Hulu. Watch a teaser:

* HBO has released a trailer for Being Mary Tyler Moore, a new documentary examining the “extraordinary life, career and legacy of the actress and activist,” premiering Friday, May 26:

